Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Distribute Ramazan Ration Bags

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

OGDCL distribute Ramazan ration bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, partnered with Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) would distribute Ramazan ration bags worth Rs 100 million till April 20.

According to a press release issued by the company on Tuesday, the campaign aimed to support underprivileged families in OGDCL operational districts, providing them with basic food necessities during the holy month of Ramazan.

"The initiative is expected to continue till April 20," said the Manager of External Communications Babar Iftikhar Warraich.

"The OGDCL management has reiterated its commitment to empowering local communities and transforming their lives," he added.

He informed that as a responsible corporate entity, OGDCL had undertaken various CSR activities to contribute towards the sustainable development of the communities. Recently, he added, the company donated 100 ambulances to health facilities across the country under its health sector development programme.

Babar said, "OGDCL will be committed to contributing to the sustainable development and well-being of the communities it operates in, and its CSR efforts have been widely recognized and appreciated."

Related Topics

Company April Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

4 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

4 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

34 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director- ..

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Econo ..

34 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler appoints new Director-General of UAQ Municipality

34 minutes ago
 Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.