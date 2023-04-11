OGDCL distribute Ramazan ration bags

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, partnered with Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) would distribute Ramazan ration bags worth Rs 100 million till April 20.

According to a press release issued by the company on Tuesday, the campaign aimed to support underprivileged families in OGDCL operational districts, providing them with basic food necessities during the holy month of Ramazan.

"The initiative is expected to continue till April 20," said the Manager of External Communications Babar Iftikhar Warraich.

"The OGDCL management has reiterated its commitment to empowering local communities and transforming their lives," he added.

He informed that as a responsible corporate entity, OGDCL had undertaken various CSR activities to contribute towards the sustainable development of the communities. Recently, he added, the company donated 100 ambulances to health facilities across the country under its health sector development programme.

Babar said, "OGDCL will be committed to contributing to the sustainable development and well-being of the communities it operates in, and its CSR efforts have been widely recognized and appreciated."