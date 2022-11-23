UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Distributes Wheelchairs, Rickshaws, School Uniforms Among Hindu Community

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

OGDCL distributes wheelchairs, rickshaws, school uniforms among Hindu community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, has distributed 20 wheelchairs, five rickshaws, 1,021 school uniforms and shoes among the Hindu community members in the Tharparkar district of Sindh.

As a responsible corporate entity, the OGDCL distributed different items worth Rs 2.4 million from the company's CSR funds at the request of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC). These items were distributed among the locals of islam Kot, Mithi and Chachro tehsils of the district, during November.

MNA and Patron of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani was the chief guest at the ceremony; the event was also attended by Paman Lal Rathi, Parshotam Das, Haresh Jeramani of PHC and Barkat Ali Senior CSR Officer at OGDCL.

Members of the Hindu community of the area appreciated the company for its generous contribution and support to the cause of education, livelihood and relief to the disabled people of the minority community.

