OGDCL Donates 15 Ambulances

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 07:12 PM

OGDCL donates 15 ambulances

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd December, 2019) Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) donates 15 ambulances worth rupees 90 million under its Corporates Social Responsibilities (CSR) program for the communities living around the areas of Oil & Gas Fields through respectable MNA & MPS of the region and Health Officers to District Hospitals of four provinces.These ambulances are equipped with latest art of technology have been distributed to different parts of Country.

General Manager CSR Saleem Baz Khan and General Manager in charge H.R/Admin Malik Muhammad Afzal have distributed the keys of these ambulance to the welfare of the communities living in the surrounding of the Oil & Gas Fields of OGDCL.A large number of people of concerning region and areas were present in this distribution ceremony and they have prayed and appreciated for the efforts being made by OGDCL for their Basic Life Support and welfare.Under the CSR Program the first ambulance was given to District HospitalMultan through Malik Amir Dogar, MNA of the area and Chief Web of National Assembly, whereas rest of the ambulances were given to Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dulla for District Hospital Chakwal, Shahid Ahmed Khattak for District Hospital Karak, Shaheryar Khan Affridi Federal Minister for District Hospital Kohat, Yaqoob Sheikh, MNA for District Hospital D.

I.Khan, Ahsanullah Tiwana MNA Khoshab for District Hospital Khoshab Sargodha, Nawab Zada Gohram Bughti MPA for District Hospital Dera Bughti, Balochistan, Imam Din Senator for District Hospital Sanghar Sindh, Vice Chancellar for Jamshore University Hyderabad Sind and District Health Officers for District Hospitals Tando Alllah Yar Khan and Hyderabad respectively.OGDCL is the largest taxpayer company of the country in the corporate sector who paid Rs.

160 billion of taxes in shape of Royalty, dividends etc during the fiscal year 2019. OGDCL is the only flag ship company in E&P Sector playing a leading role to provide the basic human needs to the communities across the country.

OGDCL has also established a numbers of trauma centers, medicals dispensaries and hospitals in four provinces of Pakistan.OGDCL is also going to start the Medical Consultancy Services to its employees and people living around the Oil & Gas Fields across the country, where employees and general public will get basic medical facilities.

