OGDCL Employees' Job Case On Fake Degrees; Supreme Court Dismisses Petitions Over Withdrawal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:44 PM

OGDCL employees' job case on fake degrees; Supreme Court dismisses petitions over withdrawal

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions over withdrawal in Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) employees appointment case on fake degrees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions over withdrawal in Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) employees appointment case on fake degrees.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case of OGDCL employees getting employment on fake degrees.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Gulzar inquired about the law under which these OGDCL employees were appointed.

The counsel for the OGDCL said that under new policy some people were adjusted to a lower grade according to their degree.

He pleaded the court to terminate those who worked on fake degrees.

To which Justice Gulzarn said many of them had retired. Both who got employment or promotion on fake degrees were equal, he added.

The counsel for the employees said that the punishment should be according to the crime.

Justice Gulzar said that the court has to decide the according to the law and the bench could not give anything to those who have fake degrees.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the case over withdrawal of petition.

