OGDCL Extends Rs20 Mln Assistance For Flood-affected People Of Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has provided Rs 20 million as relief assistance to reduce the suffering of flood-affected people of Balochistan, caused by recent torrential rains in the province.

"Continuing the legacy of extending help in emergencies, natural catastrophes and disasters, the OGDCL has played a key role in providing immediate relief to the affected community in the wake of flash floods in July 2022," the company said in a news release here on Friday.

The OGDCL responded to the calamity by mobilizing its resources and provided Rs. 20 million to the Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan as relief assistance for flood-affected families.

In addition, the company delivered medicines amounting to Rs 2 million to District Authorities of Jhal Magsi for the relief of flood-hit people.

In June 2022, the OGDCL also provided medicines to authorities of district Dera Bugti to cope with the Cholera outbreak.

