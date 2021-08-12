UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Forms Mobile Teams For Countrywide Anti-COVID Vaccination Drive

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 08:14 PM

The state-run Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced the formation of anti-COVID teams to create awareness among the masses about the lethal virus and vaccinate the public in all four provinces under its door-to-door drive

"These teams will visit door-to-door, especially in rural & remote areas, to spread awareness regarding the pandemic and importance of vaccination. The vaccination team will vaccinate the public at their doorstep," the company said in a news release.

As per the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the OGDCL management has constituted a good number of mobile vaccination teams that would not only facilitate the communities residing in the surrounding of its operational areas but also other areas of the country.

Initially, the mobile teams have been set up in Districts Kohat and Karak of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Districts Sukkur, Badin, Sanghar and Hyderabad of Sindh, District Dera Bugti of Balochistan and Districts Attock, Chakwal, D.G Khan, Khanewal and Rajanpur of Punjab province.

Moreover, on special instructions of OGDCL Managing Director Shahid Salim Khan, the company has also established mobile vaccination teams for the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

OGDCL is the largest Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Company of Pakistan, and being a premier organization in the professional domain, it has always been at the forefront in serving the nation in the hour of need, considering this as its corporate social responsibility.

Besides helping the victims of floods and earthquakes, the OGDCL always extended financial aid and relief to the needy.

As the nation battles against the fourth wave of coronavirus (COVID), the company has taken important steps to address the situation because prevention from the virus is only possible by adopting safety guidelines and vaccination.

"Therefore, as per the NCOC directives, every Pakistani should get vaccinated and keep following SOPs until the pandemic is over. It is further added that OGDCL Management shall gradually increase the number of its mobile vaccination teams," it added.

