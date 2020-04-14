UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGDCL Handover PPE To Healthcare Community In District Karak

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:36 PM

OGDCL handover PPE to healthcare community in district Karak

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited ( OGDCL) on Tuesday handed over 100 surgical protective suits and 1000 surgical masks to heathcare community in fight against coronavirus pandemic

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited ( OGDCL) on Tuesday handed over 100 surgical protective suits and 1000 surgical masks to heathcare community in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The OGDCL has provided these personal protective equipments (PPEs) on the request of MNA district Karak, Shahid Khattak.

In a statement , Shahid Khattak said, "I would like to thank OGDCL for providing surgical protective suits and masks on my request for our frontline soldiers in Karak who are playing leading role in the prevention of pandemic ".

He said government's top priority was safety of doctors and paramedics in this challenging times.

Related Topics

Karak Government Top Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority extends tax period for excis ..

38 minutes ago

7 BISP cash centres purposes for NA 53

46 seconds ago

Alkhidmat Foundation distributes ration, cooked fo ..

48 seconds ago

Pakistan Medical Association demands PPEs for doct ..

49 seconds ago

WASA directed to ensure uninterrupted water supply ..

51 seconds ago

Turkey Ready to Buy US Defense System, But Stance ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.