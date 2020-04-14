OGDCL handover PPE to healthcare community in district Karak

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited ( OGDCL) on Tuesday handed over 100 surgical protective suits and 1000 surgical masks to heathcare community in fight against coronavirus pandemic

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited ( OGDCL) on Tuesday handed over 100 surgical protective suits and 1000 surgical masks to heathcare community in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The OGDCL has provided these personal protective equipments (PPEs) on the request of MNA district Karak, Shahid Khattak.

In a statement , Shahid Khattak said, "I would like to thank OGDCL for providing surgical protective suits and masks on my request for our frontline soldiers in Karak who are playing leading role in the prevention of pandemic ".

He said government's top priority was safety of doctors and paramedics in this challenging times.