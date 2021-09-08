UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Hits Another Hydrocarbon Deposit In KPK

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:20 AM

OGDCL hits another hydrocarbon deposit in KPK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday announced a discovery of oil and gas deposits in the Hangu Formation, located in Frontier Region Khhyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The Wali-1 well was drilled down to a total depth of 4,727 meters inside Kawagarh Formation based on the good oil and gas flow assessed during drilling, interpretation of open-hole logs data, the company said in a news release.

Following which, the Drill Stem Test (DST) was performed that as per the preliminary results confirmed flow of 11.

361 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 895 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate.

OGDCL said it, being the leading Exploration and Production Company in Pakistan, had adopted an aggressive exploration strategy that resulted in hydrocarbon discoveries. "This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDCL and the country. It will positively contribute to mitigating country demand and supply gap from indigenous resources," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Hangu Gas From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

3 hours ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

6 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

5 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

5 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.