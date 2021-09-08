OGDCL hits another hydrocarbon deposit in KPK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday announced a discovery of oil and gas deposits in the Hangu Formation, located in Frontier Region Khhyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The Wali-1 well was drilled down to a total depth of 4,727 meters inside Kawagarh Formation based on the good oil and gas flow assessed during drilling, interpretation of open-hole logs data, the company said in a news release.

Following which, the Drill Stem Test (DST) was performed that as per the preliminary results confirmed flow of 11.

361 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and 895 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate.

OGDCL said it, being the leading Exploration and Production Company in Pakistan, had adopted an aggressive exploration strategy that resulted in hydrocarbon discoveries. "This discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDCL and the country. It will positively contribute to mitigating country demand and supply gap from indigenous resources," it added.