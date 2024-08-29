Open Menu

OGDCL Hosts Seminar On 'awareness And Prevention From Corruption'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday hosted a seminar titled "Awareness and Prevention from Corruption," aimed at combating corruption by raising awareness and promoting the implementation of transparent practices.

The seminar was organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said a news release.

While speaking at the event, Executive Director of HR/Admin at OGDCL Shahzad Safdar, said that the seminar is part of OGDCL's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the importance of curbing corruption and ensuring transparency in its operations.

He said that corruption stifles opportunities for the youth and that only sustainable practices can effectively combat this menace.

Deputy Executive Director (Policy) at SDPI Dr. Shafqat Munir Ahmed, highlighted the importance of digitalization and documentation of the economy to curb corruption.

He opined that through systemic reforms and good governance, the country can overcome the menace of corruption.

He pointed out that factors such as injustices, low levels of education, and ineffective management structures contribute to corruption, and only through transparency and accountability can these issues be addressed.

Director General (Awareness) at NAB Izhar Ahmed Awan, lauded OGDCL for hosting the seminar and elaborated on NAB’s role in combating corruption and said that the organization is playing a crucial role in eliminating corruption.

He stressed that self-accountability is the most effective way to ensure societal reform and secure a better future for the next generation.

The seminar was a significant step towards promoting transparency and accountability within OGDCL and the broader Pakistani business landscape.

