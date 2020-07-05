UrduPoint.com
OGDCL Injects Four New Wells In Production Gathering System In Five Days

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

OGDCL injects four new wells in production gathering system in five days

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected four new wells, producing 540 Barrels per Day (BPD) oil and 33.25 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, in the transmission network during a period of just five days, from June 26 to 30, 2020.

On June 26, the company had successfully started commercial production of 10 MMCFD gas from Thar East Well-I, while on June 28 it started injecting 2.25 MMCFD gas from Bhimbra Well-I and 12 MMCFD gas and 300 BBL oil from Dhoke Hussain Field Well-I in the system, a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

On June 30, the OGDCL commenced commercial production of gas and condensate from its another Togh Well-I, located in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from where it was injecting 9 MMCFD gas and 240 BPD condensate in the production gathering system.

The company, he said, was committed to intensifying field development activities, completion of ongoing development projects and utilization of latest production techniques to maintain and optimize oil & gas output. "The start-up of commercial production will increase the oil and gas production of the company and the country, and help mitigate ever growing demand of domestic consumers and industry."\778

