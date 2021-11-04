UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Injects Four Wells In Production Gathering System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 01:16 PM

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected four operated wells, producing 69,770 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 184 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during first quarter of the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected four operated wells, producing 69,770 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 184 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during first quarter of the current fiscal year.

"In line with its production strategy to boost oil and gas production, the company injected wells including Tando Alam-21, Sial-1, Pasakhi12 and Mangrio-2 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 69,770 barrels and 184 MMcf respectively," according to a report available with APP.

Overall, the OGDCL's production during the period under review contributed around 47 per cent, 29 per cent and 36 per cent towards the country's total oil, natural gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production respectively.

In an effort to arrest natural decline and sustain production from mature wells, the company also carried out 22 work-over jobs comprising three with rig and 19 rig-less.

Moreover to induce improvement in the current well flow parameters, the pressure build-up survey jobs were completed at various wells of producing fields like Mela, Pasahki, Nashpa, Qadirpur and Maru-Reti fields.

Despite natural decline at various mature producing fields, OGDCL witnessed increase in its crude oil and LPG production in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

The Company's average daily net LPG production clocked in at 805 tons portraying an increase of 13 per cent largely due to start-up of production from Mela and Nim fields coupled with higher production from Nashpa and KPD-TAY fields.

Likewise, average daily net crude oil production clocked in at 37,347 barrels showing an increase of 3 per cent primarily owing to commencement of production from Mangrio and Nim fields combined with increase in production from Pasahki, KPD, Tando Alam, Mela and Kal fields.

In last fiscal year (2020-21), the company had injected 12 new wells, producing 584,808 barrels (BBL) crude oil and 12,092 million cubic feet (MMCF) gas, in the production gathering system.

