Open Menu

OGDCL Installs Water Purification Plant In Muradabad Town

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM

OGDCL installs water purification plant in Muradabad Town

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) installed a water purification plant to provide clean drinking water to residents of Muradabad, a rural area of district Muzaffargarh.

PPP leader and former minister of state Mahar Irshad Ahmad Siyal formally inaugurated the clean drinking water facility installed at a cost of Rs 3.7 million.

OGDCL Manager and Regional Coordinator Multan Muhammad Tayyab and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahar Irshad Siyal thanked the OGDCL for providing the facility to the residents of Muradabad where groundwater was not suitable for human consumption.

He expressed special thanks to MD OGDCL Mahar Ahmad Hayat Lak for extending clean drinking water facility to the people of Muradabad.

Related Topics

Multan Water Muzaffargarh Oil And Gas Development Company Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commence ..

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today

1 hour ago
 Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

2 hours ago
 SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

20 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

20 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

20 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan