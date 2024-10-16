OGDCL Installs Water Purification Plant In Muradabad Town
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) installed a water purification plant to provide clean drinking water to residents of Muradabad, a rural area of district Muzaffargarh.
PPP leader and former minister of state Mahar Irshad Ahmad Siyal formally inaugurated the clean drinking water facility installed at a cost of Rs 3.7 million.
OGDCL Manager and Regional Coordinator Multan Muhammad Tayyab and other officials were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahar Irshad Siyal thanked the OGDCL for providing the facility to the residents of Muradabad where groundwater was not suitable for human consumption.
He expressed special thanks to MD OGDCL Mahar Ahmad Hayat Lak for extending clean drinking water facility to the people of Muradabad.
