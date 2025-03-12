OGDCL Launches Free Medical Camps In Remote Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) administration has launched multiple camps provision of health facilities in remote areas, these steps were taken on the instructions of DC Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali,.
According to DC office, a successful free medical camp was organized in Barghzai Shakardara area with the aim of providing quality medical facilities to the local people.
In the camp, physician Dr Ashfaq Khan, dispenser Naeem Khan and other medical staff performed their duties well and examined 165 patients.
These patients included men, women, children and especially disabled people who took full advantage of free treatment and medicines. Local people and elders of the area appreciated this initiative and thanked the administration.
They said that the aim of OGDCL is to provide health facilities in less developed areas so that positive changes can be brought in the lives of people.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGDCL launches free medical camps in remote areas2 minutes ago
-
KP CM lauds provincial cabinet's performance, highlights economic growth, reforms2 minutes ago
-
Separate corner set up at Madni park for special children2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for accelerating ongoing development projects2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 3 drug peddlers, 7 liquor suppliers2 minutes ago
-
Wajiha Qamar lauds revamping initiatives of Special Education sector2 minutes ago
-
DHA CEO vows to ensure quality health services in Rawalpindi12 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin crackdown on price gouging continues12 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges world community to move ahead to help resolve much-delayed Kashmir conflict12 minutes ago
-
Mian Channu police swiftly solve murder case, arrest accused12 minutes ago
-
Jafar Express: Help desks set up at four stations in Railways Multan division12 minutes ago
-
DC visits Aziz Bhatti Hospital12 minutes ago