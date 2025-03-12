Open Menu

OGDCL Launches Free Medical Camps In Remote Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

OGDCL launches free medical camps in remote areas

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) administration has launched multiple camps provision of health facilities in remote areas, these steps were taken on the instructions of DC Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali,.

According to DC office, a successful free medical camp was organized in Barghzai Shakardara area with the aim of providing quality medical facilities to the local people.

In the camp, physician Dr Ashfaq Khan, dispenser Naeem Khan and other medical staff performed their duties well and examined 165 patients.

These patients included men, women, children and especially disabled people who took full advantage of free treatment and medicines. Local people and elders of the area appreciated this initiative and thanked the administration.

They said that the aim of OGDCL is to provide health facilities in less developed areas so that positive changes can be brought in the lives of people.

APP/azq/378

