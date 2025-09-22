OGDCL launches Hepatitis C elimination drive with free screening, treatment camps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the launch of free screening and treatment camps in Punjab and Sindh as part of its campaign to eliminate Hepatitis C.

According to an OGDCL spokesperson, the first phase of the initiative will run from September 23 to December 11, 2025. The camps will offer free tests, medical examinations, medicines, and consultations.

In Punjab, the facilities will be set up at OGDCL health centres in Chakwal, Attock, Gujar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Sindh, camps will operate in Hyderabad, Sanghar, and Ghotki.

The spokesperson highlighted OGDCL’s contributions to healthcare services in the past, including 35 free eye camps, three mobile operation theatres, 45 mammography camps, 100 ambulances, and six mobile health units across the country.

The company urged citizens to actively participate in the Hepatitis C elimination campaign, stressing that timely diagnosis and treatment are vital for a healthy and prosperous life.