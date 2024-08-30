OGDCL makes hydrocarbon discovery in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Friday announced to make a discovery of hydrocarbon deposit at the Baloch-2 well in the Sanghar district of Sindh.

“Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-3 in the Sembar Formation has tested 6.8 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas and 388 Barrels of Condensate per Day (BCPD) through choke size 32/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2180 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi),” the company said in a news release.

The discovery of the result of a joint venture at Sinjhoro Block among OGDCL operating with 76 percent, Orient Petroleum 19 per cent and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL).

Sharing further details, an OGDCL spokesman said the Well was spud-in on February 24, 2024 and drilled down to total depth of 3920m TVD in Sembar Formation as an exploratory effort by OGDCL, with in-house evaluation and technical support from its Joint Venture Partners (JVPs).

“This discovery marks the first milestone in Sinjhoro Block from Sembar Formation, known for its promising source potential and is widely distributed across the middle and Lower Indus basin of Pakistan,” he added.

He said the discovery confirmed the untapped potential of the Sembar Formation and opened a new play, paving the way for further exploration and development of hydrocarbon reserves in the Block.

In addition to appraisal and development of Baloch 2, the spokesman said, OGDCL was proactively planning to re-enter existing shut-in wells and swiftly develop the full potential of Sembar Formation.

He said the company has planned to drill more wells in Sembar Formation of Sinjhoro Block and “the discovery will open a new way of prosperity and development in the area.”