OGDCL organizes eco-walk at Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) held an eco-walk at trail-5 of the scenic Margalla Hills here on Sunday to create awareness among masses about conservation of environment and eco-system.

The walk, organized in line with the Prime Minister's vision of Clean and Green Pakistan, was led by the company's Managing Director Syed Khalid Siraj.

A large number of OGDCL's senior officials and employees actively participated in the walk and collected garbage, motivating other visitors to keep the environment neat and clean.

Speaking on the occasion, the MD emphasized on the protection of environment and cleanliness, and highlighted the importance of creating awareness among the public about conserving the natural atmosphere by holding such activities.

He said the OGDCL would continue organizing such walks in future to serve the national cause of environmental protection.