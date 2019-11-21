OGDCL, PPL to spend Rs 1.384 bln on welfare projects in current year

The two state-owned oil and gas E&P companies, working under the Petroleum Division, will spend around Rs 1.384 billion to carry out welfare schemes and development projects in their operational areas during the current fiscal year under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The two state-owned oil and gas E&P companies, working under the Petroleum Division, will spend around Rs 1.384 billion to carry out welfare schemes and development projects in their operational areas during the current fiscal year under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

"The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has earmarked Rs 1,019 million and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Rs 365.7 million under their CSR programmes for the year 2019-20," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

He said the Petroleum Division and its attached departments were fully committed to execute public welfare schemes and implement the National Clean & Green Pakistan Initiatives in line with the vision of Prime Minister.

Every year, Exploration and Production (E&P) companies allocate around 1 percent and 1.5 percent of their pre-tax profit to provide facilities like education, health, clean drinking water, vocational training and infrastructure development in their respective oil and gas producing districts under the Petroleum Concession Agreements.

He said OGDCL and MOL Pakistan had allocated an amount of Rs 305.76 million to carry out welfare schemes and development projects in three oil and gas producing districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the current fiscal year.

Under the CSR initiatives, the OGDCL would spend Rs 14.95 million in Kohat and Rs 187.11 million in Karak districts, while MOL Pakistan had allocated Rs 103.70 million in Karak, Kohat and Hangu districts for the purpose.

The OGDCL would utilize funds amounting to Rs 0.922 million for establishment of Computer and Language Centre at Government College Technology Kohat, for which tendering is in process.

Whereas, around five underground water storage tanks are being constructed in different localities of the district, besides installing solar system on existing pressure pumps and providing 1500 RFT (Remote-Field Testing) pipeline at a cost of Rs 0.906 million.

It is also spending Rs12.63 million for construction of room, "causeway and RCC bridge" at different locations of Shakardara, Rs 0.187 million on establishment of pond at Sherabad (Sharki Sherinai), Kohat district and 0.30 million for provision of football kits to local teams besides arranging cricket tournament.

In Karak district, the OGDCL would provide Rs 27.55 million for construction of an academic block at the Postgraduate College and new rooms at Primary schools besides providing study benches.

The company would also give funds amounting to Rs 24.50 million for provision of an ambulance for Karak Hospital and establishment of a Trauma Centre at the DHQ hospital, Rs 89.70 million for execution of water supply schemes, installation of pressure pumps and solar panels, Rs 25.68 million for infrastructure development and Rs 19.68 million for up-gradation of cricket stadium.

The MOL Pakistan has allocated Rs 103.70 million for carrying out water supply, health, education and infrastructure development projects during the year 2019-20.

Under the PM's National Clean and Green Pakistan Initiatives, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had so far resolved approximately 700 complaints received about the cleanliness at petrol pumps and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across the country. Besides, it is holding regular and random inspection in different areas to implement the programme.