UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OGDCL Procures 15 Modern Ambulances For Hospitals Across Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:35 PM

OGDCL procures 15 modern ambulances for hospitals across country

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has procured 15 modern basic life support ambulances to be distributed among hospitals across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has procured 15 modern basic life support ambulances to be distributed among hospitals across the country.

Addressing a ceremony here in this regard, OGDCL Managing Director Dr Naseem Ahmad said the ambulances costing Rs 95.40 million would be handed over to various district and tehsil headquarter hospitals in the underdeveloped areas of Federal Capital, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Agreements had been singed with the respective district coordination officers (DCOs) for repair and maintenance of the ambulances, he added.

He said although the OGDCL was a leading oil and gas exploration and production company but it also spent huge amount on welfare projects, including health, education etc under its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Dr Naseem said under the National Talent Prorgamme, the company was also providing one-year paid training to 300 students in the country.

He said praised the CSR team for their untiring efforts. The ceremony was also attended by executive directors and general managers of the OGDCL.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Education Punjab Company Oil Gas Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE launches Global Hub on Governance for SDGs

26 minutes ago

Georgia Welcomes All Steps Aimed at Improving Rela ..

6 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar sees off Jam Kamal at Lahore airport

6 minutes ago

Visit of Lanka team a big honour for country: Punj ..

6 minutes ago

DFM showcases smart services at GITEX 2019

41 minutes ago

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.