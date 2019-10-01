OGDCL procures 15 modern ambulances for hospitals across country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has procured 15 modern basic life support ambulances to be distributed among hospitals across the country.

Addressing a ceremony here in this regard, OGDCL Managing Director Dr Naseem Ahmad said the ambulances costing Rs 95.40 million would be handed over to various district and tehsil headquarter hospitals in the underdeveloped areas of Federal Capital, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Agreements had been singed with the respective district coordination officers (DCOs) for repair and maintenance of the ambulances, he added.

He said although the OGDCL was a leading oil and gas exploration and production company but it also spent huge amount on welfare projects, including health, education etc under its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Dr Naseem said under the National Talent Prorgamme, the company was also providing one-year paid training to 300 students in the country.

He said praised the CSR team for their untiring efforts. The ceremony was also attended by executive directors and general managers of the OGDCL.