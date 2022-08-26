UrduPoint.com

OGDCL Provides Pet Tents, Food Hampers To Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program has distributed 380 Poly Ethylene Tarpaulin Tents among victims of monsoon flood surrounding area of OGDCL Kunnar Field District Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program has distributed 380 Poly Ethylene Tarpaulin Tents among victims of monsoon flood surrounding area of OGDCL Kunnar Field District Hyderabad.

The marginalized homeless local community has been provided shelters from the nonstop spell of rains and flood, a press release on Friday said.

It is further stated that emergency relief medicines worth Rs.1.00 Million were also delivered to OGDCL Social Welfare Dispensaries at Kunnar Oil Field and Tando Alam Oil Complex in District Hyderabad through Shifa Pharmacy Islamabad for free health care services to victims of flood.

The essential anti-snake and anti-rabies vaccines were also handed over to District Hospitals.

OGDCL has also distributed 100 Food Hampers among victims of monsoon flood in Sub-Division Bettani of District Lakki Marwat KPK Province yesterday which is surrounding newly discovered Wali Oil Field of OGDCL. The food hampers provided instant relief to flood struck locals of the area.

Being a responsible corporate citizen, OGDCL has also distributed 200 food hampers among flood affectees of Districts Ghotki, Ubaro and Hyderabad yesterday surrounding OGDCL Qadirpur and Maru-Reti Gas Fields.

The devastated needy homeless local community has expressed their gratitude to OGDCL management and its employees. The flood relief items were distributed by regional and field authorities of OGDCL.

