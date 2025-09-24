OGDCL reports five new discoveries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), the country’s largest exploration and production firm, announced five new discoveries, spudded fifteen wells, and secured seven new exploration blocks in the 2025 bid round, further strengthening its portfolio.

According to the company’s board of Directors, average net saleable production stood at 30,919 barrels of oil per day (BPD), 652 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, and 642 metric tons per day (MTD) of LPG, primarily from wholly owned and operated fields. This maintained OGDCL’s leading share in national output.

Production could have reached 32,709 BPD of oil, 743 MMSCFD of gas, and 714 MTD of sulphur had SNGPL not curtailed offtake from the Nashpa, Qadirpur, and Bettani fields, along with reduced demand from Uch Power that limited offtake from the Uch Field.

Key development projects—including the commissioning of the Jhal Magsi Field and ongoing work on compression facilities at Dakhni, KPD-TAY, and Uch—are expected to support future volumes. Diversification initiatives such as participation in Reko Diq, Abu Dhabi Offshore Block-5, and geothermal ventures are also reinforcing long-term growth.

OGDCL continued implementing its Production Optimisation Plan for mature fields, particularly Rajian, Fimkessar, Missakaswal, and Toot.

The company also advanced its Tight Gas program and finalized the design for Phase-2 horizontal frac jobs under its Shale Gas Pilot Project.

The company further strengthened its corporate governance framework, embedding sustainability, ESG, and DEI principles across operations. Initiatives in environmental stewardship, workforce inclusion, and responsible business practices underscored its commitment to transparency and accountability.

OGDCL’s leadership in corporate disclosure was reaffirmed in the Transparency in Corporate Reporting (TRAC) 2024 assessment by Transparency International Pakistan, where it ranked third overall with a score of 93.09% and first among public sector entities.

The Board of Directors praised management’s focus on operational delivery, financial discipline, and diversification, which enabled the company to declare the highest dividend in its history while sustaining its role as Pakistan’s leading energy contributor.

The Board expressed confidence that OGDCL will continue to expand its resource base and create long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.