OGDCL Revives, Enhances Oil Production From Pasakhi-5 Well In Hyderabad, Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 07:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan's largest exploration and production company, has successfully revived and enhanced oil production from the Pasakhi-5 well, located in Hyderabad district of Sindh.
According to a new release, the well is part of the Pasakhi Development & Production Lease (D&PL), with OGDCL holding a 100% working interest.
As part of a strategic optimization initiative, OGDCL deployed a rig to install an artificial lift system (ESP) at the well to enhance oil production.
Previously, the well was producing 480 barrels of oil per day (BPD) on natural flow. Following the installation, oil production from the well has increased significantly to 900 BPD, marking an impressive increase of 420 BPD.
OGDCL’s initiative aligns with its broader strategy to optimize energy output and ensure sustainable energy supply, contributing to Pakistan’s energy security and economic growth.
By leveraging innovative technologies, the company is striving to enhance operational efficiency and unlock the full potential of the nation’s hydrocarbon resources.
The company is committed to driving progress in the oil and gas sector, exploring new opportunities, and ensuring a reliable energy supply for the country's industrial and economic development.
