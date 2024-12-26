Open Menu

OGDCL Revives, Enhances Oil Production From Pasakhi-5 Well In Hyderabad, Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 07:33 PM

OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan's largest exploration and production company, has successfully revived and enhanced oil production from the Pasakhi-5 well, located in Hyderabad district of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan's largest exploration and production company, has successfully revived and enhanced oil production from the Pasakhi-5 well, located in Hyderabad district of Sindh.

According to a new release, the well is part of the Pasakhi Development & Production Lease (D&PL), with OGDCL holding a 100% working interest.

As part of a strategic optimization initiative, OGDCL deployed a rig to install an artificial lift system (ESP) at the well to enhance oil production.

Previously, the well was producing 480 barrels of oil per day (BPD) on natural flow. Following the installation, oil production from the well has increased significantly to 900 BPD, marking an impressive increase of 420 BPD.

OGDCL’s initiative aligns with its broader strategy to optimize energy output and ensure sustainable energy supply, contributing to Pakistan’s energy security and economic growth.

By leveraging innovative technologies, the company is striving to enhance operational efficiency and unlock the full potential of the nation’s hydrocarbon resources.

The company is committed to driving progress in the oil and gas sector, exploring new opportunities, and ensuring a reliable energy supply for the country's industrial and economic development.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Company Oil Hyderabad Progress Gas From

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir ..

Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park

1 minute ago
 Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports ..

Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platfor ..

1 minute ago
 Family of martyred constable handed over house

Family of martyred constable handed over house

2 minutes ago
 DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shaki ..

DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir

4 minutes ago
 India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump duri ..

India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test

4 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad' ..

Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors

4 minutes ago
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir B ..

Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..

4 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city ..

RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas

5 minutes ago
 CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime ..

CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots

1 minute ago
 Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military t ..

Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplic ..

1 minute ago
 Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offend ..

Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender

1 minute ago
 OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakh ..

OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan