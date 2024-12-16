Open Menu

OGDCL Revives Heavy Oil Well In Chakwal, Enhances Production At Rajian Oil Field

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM

OGDCL revives heavy Oil Well in Chakwal, enhances production at Rajian Oil field

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, has successfully revived a heavy oil well in the Northern Region field, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, has successfully revived a heavy oil well in the Northern Region field, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s energy sector.

According to news release, the initiative was undertaken at the Rajian Oil Field located in Gujar Khan Exploration License (E.L), district Chakwal, and is part of OGDCL’s strategic moves to enhance production capabilities.

Earlier, the field’s four heavy oil-producing wells were contributing 1,500 barrels per day (BPD). With the successful completion of the revival process, the cumulative production from the Rajian Oil Field has now surged to 2,500 BPD.

OGDCL developed a robust optimization plan for the Rajian field, including 11 workover jobs and the deployment of advanced artificial lift systems. Rajian-3A, the first target of this initiative, reaches a depth of 3,652 meters.

The well had been temporarily suspended in 2020 due to formation challenges.

Employing an innovative approach, OGDCL completed the well using an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) in the Chorgali-Sakessar and Tobra formations. This effort successfully revived production at the well, augmenting output to 1,000 BPD.

The optimization program for the remaining 10 wells is underway and OGDCL anticipates a significant boost in production from the Rajian field.

Furthermore, OGDCL-owned Rig N-4, deployed for the implementation of the innovative program, will remain at the Rajian field for the entire duration.

The expected outcomes will be shared with shareholders upon completion of these operations, reflecting the company's commitment to maximizing asset potential and ensuring value creation.

This achievement underscores OGDCL’s commitment to operational excellence and sustainable energy development. By leveraging innovative technologies and optimizing asset potential, OGDCL continues to play a crucial role in strengthening Pakistan’s energy security and solidifying its position as a leader in the hydrocarbon sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Oil Chakwal Gujar Khan 2020 From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

24 seconds ago
 Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for nat ..

Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism

56 seconds ago
 Challengers win super over thriller against stars

Challengers win super over thriller against stars

57 seconds ago
 Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad

Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad

58 seconds ago
 Vocational training announces admissions in differ ..

Vocational training announces admissions in different courses

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visi ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI

1 minute ago
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creator ..

Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..

14 minutes ago
 Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offe ..

Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..

14 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 co ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam ..

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces initiatives for women develop ..

Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development

4 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation geared up

Anti-encroachment operation geared up

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan