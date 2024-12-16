OGDCL revives heavy Oil Well in Chakwal, enhances production at Rajian Oil field

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s leading exploration and production company, has successfully revived a heavy oil well in the Northern Region field, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s energy sector.

According to news release, the initiative was undertaken at the Rajian Oil Field located in Gujar Khan Exploration License (E.L), district Chakwal, and is part of OGDCL’s strategic moves to enhance production capabilities.

Earlier, the field’s four heavy oil-producing wells were contributing 1,500 barrels per day (BPD). With the successful completion of the revival process, the cumulative production from the Rajian Oil Field has now surged to 2,500 BPD.

OGDCL developed a robust optimization plan for the Rajian field, including 11 workover jobs and the deployment of advanced artificial lift systems. Rajian-3A, the first target of this initiative, reaches a depth of 3,652 meters.

The well had been temporarily suspended in 2020 due to formation challenges.

Employing an innovative approach, OGDCL completed the well using an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) in the Chorgali-Sakessar and Tobra formations. This effort successfully revived production at the well, augmenting output to 1,000 BPD.

The optimization program for the remaining 10 wells is underway and OGDCL anticipates a significant boost in production from the Rajian field.

Furthermore, OGDCL-owned Rig N-4, deployed for the implementation of the innovative program, will remain at the Rajian field for the entire duration.

The expected outcomes will be shared with shareholders upon completion of these operations, reflecting the company's commitment to maximizing asset potential and ensuring value creation.

This achievement underscores OGDCL’s commitment to operational excellence and sustainable energy development. By leveraging innovative technologies and optimizing asset potential, OGDCL continues to play a crucial role in strengthening Pakistan’s energy security and solidifying its position as a leader in the hydrocarbon sector.