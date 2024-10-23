Open Menu

OGDCL Selects 68 Employees For Hajj, Umrah

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM

OGDCL selects 68 employees for hajj, umrah

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has selected 68 employees through a transparent balloting process to perform Hajj and Umrah in 2025 under the company's Hajj and Umrah Sponsorship Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has selected 68 employees through a transparent balloting process to perform Hajj and Umrah in 2025 under the company's Hajj and Umrah Sponsorship Scheme.

According to a news release, 56 employees have been selected to perform Hajj, while 12 will undertake the Umrah pilgrimage, with all expenses covered by OGDCL.

Managing Director and CEO of OGDCL, Ahmed Hayat Lak, announced the Names of the selected employees. The balloting process, which included employees from OGDCL offices nationwide, ensured equal opportunities for all.

Related Topics

Hajj Company All From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited

Recent Stories

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkis ..

Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters

11 minutes ago
 Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales

11 minutes ago
 Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in ..

Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series

16 minutes ago
 'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's an ..

'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre

16 minutes ago
 Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice sy ..

Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana

16 minutes ago
 Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in gett ..

Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..

22 minutes ago
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding ..

Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..

22 minutes ago
 PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for resto ..

PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy

22 minutes ago
 CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

22 minutes ago
 RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session

22 minutes ago
 Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP i ..

Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN

9 minutes ago
 UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths ..

UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan