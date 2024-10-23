OGDCL Selects 68 Employees For Hajj, Umrah
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has selected 68 employees through a transparent balloting process to perform Hajj and Umrah in 2025 under the company's Hajj and Umrah Sponsorship Scheme.
According to a news release, 56 employees have been selected to perform Hajj, while 12 will undertake the Umrah pilgrimage, with all expenses covered by OGDCL.
Managing Director and CEO of OGDCL, Ahmed Hayat Lak, announced the Names of the selected employees. The balloting process, which included employees from OGDCL offices nationwide, ensured equal opportunities for all.
