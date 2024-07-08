Open Menu

OGDCL Successfully Optimizes Production At Kunnar-11 Well In Hyderabad, Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Monday announced the successful revitalization of the Kunnar-11 well, located in Hyderabad, Sindh.

Utilizing advanced production optimization techniques, the well is now producing 960 barrels of oil per day, said a news release.

The production optimization drive underscores OGDCL's commitment to enhancing oil production through modern recovery methods.

The Kunnar-11 well, part of the OGDCL Kunnar Oil Field, is situated within the Kunnar Mining Lease Area, where OGDCL holds 100% working interest.

This initiative highlights the company's commitment to optimizing production and demonstrates the effectiveness of modern recovery techniques in rejuvenating mature wells.

Moreover, the production optimization from the Kunnar-11 well is projected to result in annual foreign exchange savings of approximately $ 30.19 million (Rs. 8.45 billion) as import substitution for the country.

OGDCL is committed to exploring and implementing advanced technologies to optimize production and ensure a reliable supply of energy resources to meet the growing demands of the nation.

