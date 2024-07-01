OGDCL Successfully Optimizes Production At Nashpa-4 Well In Karak, KP
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Monday announced the successful revitalization of the Nashpa-4 well, situated within the Nashpa Development and Production Lease (D&PL) in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
OGDCL thoroughly re-evaluated the well for the potential of the upper zone of the Lockhart formation and achieved a significant increase in the well's production capacity said a news release.
The Nashpa-4 well is now producing an additional 330 barrels per day (BBL/day) of oil and 7.7 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCF/day) of gas at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1570 PSI.
Additionally, 21 metric tons per day (MT/day) of LPG is being recovered, contributing to the country's energy supply.
The enhanced gas production from the well is being injected into the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) network, ensuring a steady supply of natural gas to meet the growing energy demands of Pakistan.
Moreover, the production optimization from the Nashpa-4 well is projected to result in annual foreign exchange savings of $59.85 million (PKR 16.94 billion) as import substitution for the country.
OGDCL is committed to supporting Pakistan's energy needs through the optimization of existing resources and the exploration of new opportunities. The optimization at Nashpa-4 well underscores the company's dedication to enhancing the country's energy security and contributing to its economic development.
Recent Stories
Anoushey Ashraf marries with Shahab Reza Mirza
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM reviews arrangements for Bohra Jamat leader11 seconds ago
-
Three brick kiln laborers killed in Lakki Marwat26 seconds ago
-
Customs seizes smuggled cloth worth millions30 seconds ago
-
Bike lifter arrested with two stolen motorcycles33 seconds ago
-
CS KP visits site of burnt shops in Nothia36 seconds ago
-
Railways earns over Rs 88 bln by fiscal year ending June 202411 minutes ago
-
NDMA activates NEOC in anticipation of rain-related emergencies in Punjab, Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed to maintain law and order during Muharram11 minutes ago
-
CM orders start of work on establishment of an Inclusive city for special persons in Dec20 minutes ago
-
100 Jail Wardens passed out at Prison Staff Academy Haripur21 minutes ago
-
Int’l workshop on `Making STEAM Education Fun with Traditional Toys’ on July 1121 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, weapons recovered21 minutes ago