OGDCL to organize awareness camp regarding breast cancer in Tando Allahyar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) will organize a two day Breast Cancer awareness camp for women over 40 years of age at Civil hospital Tando Allahyar from December 26,2019.

According to a press release, an awareness camp would be held under Corporate Social Responsibility Programme of the OGDCL in collaboration with Cancer Care Hospital and Research Centre Lahore.

The specialist doctors of Cancer Care Hospital and Research Cenre Foundation Lahore will conduct medical examination from 9:00 am to 04:00 pm.

The general public has been advised to visit the camp on above mentioned dates and get free of cost medical treatment.