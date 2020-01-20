UrduPoint.com
OGDCL's Contractual Engineers To Be Regularized; Senate Body Assured

Mon 20th January 2020 | 06:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Monday assured the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum that it would regularize the services of 13 contractual engineers working with the company for last ten years.

The Committee was told that the engineers would have to undergo National Testing Service test which was mandatory for jobs regularization as per the policy requirement.

The contract employees would be given some relaxation in employment criteria but the procedure of test and interview would have to be followed.

The OGDCL officials assured the Committee that a two-day extension would be given to people who had not applied till now for the test against regular posts to be held on January, 26.

However, the committee asked OGDCL to submit its report after completing the process of recruitment in a month time after the test.

The Sui Northern Gas Private Limited (SNGPL) representatives submitted to the the Committee that in coordination with Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi (the mover of the resolution) the company would formulate a phase wise priority plan for providing gas supply to the areas identified in circles of Lora, Bakot, Baghan, Upper Lower Galiyat so that development work could be initiated at the earliest possible.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mohsin Aziz here and attended among others by Senators Jahanzeb Jamaldini, Behramand Tangi, Salahuddin Tirmzi, Taj Afridi, Javed Abbasi, Dilawar Khan, Yousaf Badini, Shamim Afridi, Sardar Yaqoob Nasir, senior officials from the ministry of petroleum, SNGPL.

While discussing the scheme for supply of gas to village Mohra Dhamial and Dhoke Sudan Jabbar road, Tehsil Gujar Khan against job numbers 17/35/010555 according to original approved map location the Committee was told that the scheme was approved in 2018 and the pipes laid in ground would not be moved to any other area and work would soon begin.

The Committee was also briefed about the scheme for laying of additional 10 inches diameter transmission line approved from Kheshghi to Charsada and from Charsada to Peshawar in order to overcome the issue of low gas pressure in Charsada Tangi Sherpao and surrounding areas and extension of that line to Tangi area.

The matter of outstanding payment relating to International Fabrication Company for replacement of 26 inches diameter 15 kilometers gas pipeline at Uch gas field in Dera Bugti, Dera Murad Jamali in Balochistan was also discussed. The committee heard OGDCL as well as the contractor and directed to hold a meeting between both parties and take the disputed issues to the board of OGDCL for resolution and decision.

