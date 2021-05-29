UrduPoint.com
OGDCL's F-8 Medical Facility Declared As COVID-19 Vaccination Centre For Company's Employees

Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The District Management Islamabad has declared OGDCL F-8 Medical facility as the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre for the company's employees and their family members.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has established the vaccination centre on the request of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL)'s management, which would not only help facilitate the company employees, but also reduce the burden on national health system, an OGDCL news release said on Saturday.

The company management has also established a call centre for employees to take appointment for the vaccination before visiting the centre.

On Saturday, not only the OGDCL employees & their families but the general public as well was inoculated at the facility.

"The process is registered with NIMS and after inoculation of 2nd dose, employees shall be issued certificate from NADRA," the OGDCL said, claiming the centre first of its kind established by any Exploration and Production (E&P) company.

"Like many other initiatives by the OGDCL management in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, establishment of this centre is a first in the E&P Sector in Pakistan. This is also a testament to the unflinching resolve of the OGDCL management towards facilitating their employees in the best possible manner."

