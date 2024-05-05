Oghi Police Apprehend Step-mother's Killer Within 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Oghi police on Sunday successfully apprehended the suspect responsible for the tragic murder of his stepmother within a span of 24 hours. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under section 302, and investigations are underway.
According to police sources, the incident occurred in Chorklani, an area under the jurisdiction of Oghi police station. The alleged killer, Imran Shah, son of Gufatar Shah, has been identified and charged with murder.
The victim's brother reported to the police that his sister was shot by her stepson, Imran Shah, who later managed to escape from the crime scene.
Promptly responding to the situation, the police launched an intensive investigation, filing a case and conducting search operations across various locations to locate the suspect. Within the span of 24 hours, Oghi police not only apprehended the accused murderer but also recovered the pistol used in the crime.
