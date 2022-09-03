UrduPoint.com

OGRA Actively Participating In Flood-relief Activities: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :A spokesman for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday said the authority believed in serving the suffering humanity and actively participating in flood-relief activities.

"OGRA cares for humanity. To support the flood victims, our teams are moved out for relief activities," Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a news release.

Maintaining its traditions, he said, OGRA employees arranged "Walk for a Cause" to show solidarity with flood-affected families and mobilize resources for their help.

Moreover, the spokesman said, OGRA was contributing to the PM's flood relief fund and had sent a consignment of relief goods for the calamity-hit people.

He said the first shipment had been sent to Rajanpur, while a few more consignments were being dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The spokesman said, "there is some misleading and out-of-context information circulating in media which OGRA rebuts."

