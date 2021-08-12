OGRA advises all licensees to establish MVTS for active participation in anti-COVID drive

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has advised all the licensees, working under its domain, to establish mobile Vaccination Teams (MVTs) and COVID Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in their respective areas so that they could actively participate in the countrywide vaccination programme.

The authority has made this advice as per the directives of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), a news release said on Thursday.

OGRA asked the management of oil refineries, marketing companies, sui gas companies, oil terminals, Lube blending and reclamation plants, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage & filling plants & allied facilities and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Stations to form MVTGS and CVCS by hiring trained manpower, besides launching effective awareness campaign through media.

Accordingly, the authority has requested all chief secretaries to direct respective District Health Officers (DHOs) to facilitate/coordinate and provide vaccines to the OGRA licensees to make the vaccination drive more effective.

Besides, the DHOs would ensure that the OGRA licensees have hired/deployed trained professional staff to carry out the vaccination drive and maintain the data entry as per the set standard operating procedures (SOPs).