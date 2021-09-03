UrduPoint.com

OGRA Advises Chief Secretaries To Take Cognizance Of LPG Decanting, Filling In Transport

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:04 PM

OGRA advises chief secretaries to take cognizance of LPG decanting, filling in transport

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has advised all the chief secretaries to take cognizance of the illegal activities regarding decanting of LPG and filling of LPG in transport and stern action/crackdown must be taken against the violators for public safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has advised all the chief secretaries to take cognizance of the illegal activities regarding decanting of LPG and filling of LPG in transport and stern action/crackdown must be taken against the violators for public safety.

Such advisory was issued under the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan and other applicable rules, said a press release.

OGRA's spokesman said that LPG is a popular form of energy and is highly inflammable. If not properly handled, can cause serious safety hazards.

Therefore, as per LPG Rules 2001 "for safety reasons, installation of LPG Cylinder or tank on motorcycles, scooters and public service vehicles, i.e. three wheelers, buses, coaches and wagons shall not be allowed and treated as illegal."The Chief Secretaries were advised that proceeding can be initiated against such persons as per Section 285 & 286 of Pakistan Penal Code, Civil Defence (Special Power) Rules 1951, Explosives Act 1884 and MIGS Rules, 2010 read with Pakistan Petroleum Rules 1937.

