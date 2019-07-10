OGRA announces increase in gas prices

(@imziishan)

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased prices of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased prices of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).According to the notification issued by OGRA on Wednesday, 3 per cent increase in gas price had been made for the Sui Northern while 3.8 percent increase has been made for Sui Southern.Following the increase, Sui Northern will now purchase LNG for $11.35 per MMBTU while new price for Sui Southern is $11.37 per MBTU.