OGRA Appoints Third-Party Inspector To Investigate LPG Fire, Explosion In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM

OGRA appoints Third-Party Inspector to investigate LPG fire, explosion in Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has appointed a third-party inspector to collect material evidence from the site of the LPG fire and explosion near the Industrial Estate in Multan to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the unfortunate incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for OGRA said that following the completion of the inquiry and the receipt of the reports, the authority will take strict action against any licensed entities found responsible for the incident.

OGRA is actively coordinating with the district administration to implement stringent measures aimed at addressing and curbing illegal LPG operations in the region.

The authority has also recently proposed amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) to introduce enhanced penalties and a stricter legal framework, specifically targeting the illegal handling of LPG and other petroleum products.

This law is currently in the final stages of approval.

Regarding the Multan incident, OGRA’s spokesperson explained that the incident resulted from the illegal transfer of LPG from an LPG bowser to cylinders.During this illegal and unsafe operation, prolonged LPG leakage from the browser occurred.

LPG, being heavier than air, spread and accumulated in the surrounding area. Upon contact with a source of ignition, the gas ignited, causing the bowser to explode and leading to this devastating incident.

It is important to note that OGRA and the Department of Explosives strictly regulate only licensed premises in accordance with their mandates. However, recognizing the dangers posed by illegal facilities, OGRA has taken proactive steps, coordinating with relevant authorities to combat this menace.

Joint actions and legal proceedings have been initiated against unauthorized setups to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

