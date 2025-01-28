OGRA Appoints Third-Party Inspector To Investigate LPG Fire, Explosion In Multan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has appointed a third-party inspector to collect material evidence from the site of the LPG fire and explosion near the Industrial Estate in Multan to determine the exact cause and circumstances of the unfortunate incident.
In a statement, a spokesperson for OGRA said that following the completion of the inquiry and the receipt of the reports, the authority will take strict action against any licensed entities found responsible for the incident.
OGRA is actively coordinating with the district administration to implement stringent measures aimed at addressing and curbing illegal LPG operations in the region.
The authority has also recently proposed amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) to introduce enhanced penalties and a stricter legal framework, specifically targeting the illegal handling of LPG and other petroleum products.
This law is currently in the final stages of approval.
Regarding the Multan incident, OGRA’s spokesperson explained that the incident resulted from the illegal transfer of LPG from an LPG bowser to cylinders.During this illegal and unsafe operation, prolonged LPG leakage from the browser occurred.
LPG, being heavier than air, spread and accumulated in the surrounding area. Upon contact with a source of ignition, the gas ignited, causing the bowser to explode and leading to this devastating incident.
It is important to note that OGRA and the Department of Explosives strictly regulate only licensed premises in accordance with their mandates. However, recognizing the dangers posed by illegal facilities, OGRA has taken proactive steps, coordinating with relevant authorities to combat this menace.
Joint actions and legal proceedings have been initiated against unauthorized setups to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Amazon President and CEO
DP World extends partnership with DUBAI GAMES until 2028
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Danyal Chaudhry for compassionate and restorative approach to Pakistan’s drug policy5 minutes ago
-
One killed, three Injured in D.G.Khan tanker blast6 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Bannu6 minutes ago
-
CAYA provides operative platform to strengthen youths' role; Mashhood6 minutes ago
-
OGRA appoints Third-Party Inspector to investigate LPG fire, explosion in Multan6 minutes ago
-
French envoy explores pospects for educational collaboration with EUM16 minutes ago
-
CEC unveils digital services for transparent elections16 minutes ago
-
RTI ensures public access to official information: Commissioner Information16 minutes ago
-
US Acting Ambassador in Pakistan calls on Awais Leghari16 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Ombudsman holds Khulli Awami Katchehri at DC Malir Office16 minutes ago
-
KP energy committee meets to address power shortages, gas pressure problems16 minutes ago
-
UoP's inspection team visits College of Home Economics Pirpai16 minutes ago