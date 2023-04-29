UrduPoint.com

Ogra Assures No Burden On Gas Consumers With Lower Consumption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Ogra assures no burden on gas consumers with lower consumption

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has made it clear that the recent increase in the gas sale price will not affect consumers who use gas in lesser quantities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has made it clear that the recent increase in the gas sale price will not affect consumers who use gas in lesser quantities.

In a statement released to media on Saturday, an Ogra spokesman explained that the authority's role is to determine the prescribed price of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), while the Federal government fixes the category-wise consumer gas sale price based on their socio-economic agenda.

The spokesman added that the recent price increase, effective from January 2023, includes a fixed charge of Rs 460 for consumers whose average consumption exceeds 0.9 HM3.

However, he assured consumers with lesser consumption that they would not be burdened by this increase.

