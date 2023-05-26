The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a clarification statement dismissing any association with a letter circulating in the media allegedly written by the Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) to OGRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a clarification statement dismissing any association with a letter circulating in the media allegedly written by the Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) to OGRA.

The OGRA spokesperson clarified in a statement released on Friday that the letter from OMAP to OGRA regarding the implementation of "additional tax/CESS" did not pertain to the regulator.

He said the CESS mentioned in the letter was a taxation matter under the jurisdiction of the provincial government, specifically imposed on goods entering the province.

The spokesperson further explained that OMAP should direct their concerns to the relevant government forums responsible for taxation matters and that OGRA had forwarded the same to the Federal government for information and review.