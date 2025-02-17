OGRA conducts seminar on regulatory framework, safety in CNG sector

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) conducted a seminar on regulatory framework and safety in CNG Sector, highlighted the importance of safety to minimize incidents at CNG stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) conducted a seminar on regulatory framework and safety in CNG Sector, highlighted the importance of safety to minimize incidents at CNG stations.

The event held at OGRA’s Auditorium, was attended by the senior government officials along with DG Gas, Chief Engineer HDIP and All Pakistan CNG Association.

The event was chaired by Chairman OGRA, Masroor Khan, alongside Member Oil and Finance.

In his address, he emphasized the importance of safety in CNG Sector and said that he was part of the discussions before the start of CNG station in year 1995.

“This sector is very close to my heart, and I would like to say that the sector has initially faced many safety issues but has improved quite well”.

The other speakers including DG (Gas), Member (Oil) OGRA, Chief Engineer HDIP and the representatives of CNG sector have also shared their views.

The Primary objective of the seminar was to create awareness among stakeholders about the challenges and efforts taken for safety improvement at CNG Stations as well as in the CNG vehicles.