UrduPoint.com

OGRA Convenes Meeting To Discuss Mechanism Of Exchange Rate Adjustment

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 06:53 PM

OGRA convenes meeting to discuss mechanism of exchange rate adjustment

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has convened a meeting on March 21 to brief and align all the stakeholders with the prescribed format of the "Exchange Rate Mechanism" as devised and approved by the federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ):The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has convened a meeting on March 21 to brief and align all the stakeholders with the prescribed format of the "Exchange Rate Mechanism" as devised and approved by the federal government.

According to a release issued here on Friday, OGRA invited the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Directorate General (Oil), CEOs and CFOs of Oil Marketing Companies, including OCAC and OMAP, to attend the scheduled meeting.

Some concerns with regard to the exchange rate mechanism raised have already been responded by OGRA with the clarification that the calculations of exchange rate adjustments are done on the basis of data provided by PSO with the provision of payment documents, which are scrutinized by OGRA under Federal Government policy guidelines, wherein, the exchange rate adjustment impact is covered up to the maximum period of 60 days from the Bill of Landing of PSO and is limited to LC discharge date of PSO.

As per Federal Government's pricing formula, the benchmark for the adjustment of the exchange rate is PSO's import price and any revision in the price formula is the mandate of the federal government.

Since OGRA implements the Federal Government policy guidelines under OGRA Ordinance, it has arranged the meeting to bridge the communication gap among stakeholders and address their concerns.

Related Topics

Exchange Import Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price March All From Government Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia ..

Sharjah Education Academy signs MoU with Australia&#039;s Monash University

13 minutes ago
 Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint N ..

Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint Nord Stream Investigation Uncon ..

11 minutes ago
 Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging cha ..

Scientists urged to find solutions to emerging challenges

11 minutes ago
 QWP asks IK to show performance, instead of spread ..

QWP asks IK to show performance, instead of spreading anarchy

11 minutes ago
 Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperatio ..

Xi's Russia trip to advance friendship, cooperation, peace

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.