OGRA Cuts LPG Price By Rs122.05 Per 11.8-kg Cylinder

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 07:19 PM

OGRA cuts LPG price by Rs122.05 per 11.8-kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for October, decreasing the commodity price by Rs122.05 per 11.8-kilogram cylinder.

According to the notification, the authority reduced the locally produced LPG price by Rs10.34 per kilogram.

After the revised price, the LPG cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs2,374.25 in October, which was available at Rs2,496.30 in September.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs201,207.74 for October. The commodity sale price per MT was Rs211,551.06 in September.

