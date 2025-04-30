OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in global rates

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for May 2025, following a decline in international market rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for May 2025, following a decline in international market rates.

According to an official notification, the price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 37.

80, bringing it down from Rs. 2,930.71 in April to Rs. 2,892.91.

The price cut comes in response to a 1.8 percent decrease in the Saudi Aramco Contract Price (CP), which is used as a benchmark for local LPG pricing. However, a slight increase of 0.22 percent in the average US Dollar exchange rate partially offset the overall reduction.