OGRA Cuts LPG Prices For May Following Drop In Global Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 08:38 PM
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for May 2025, following a decline in international market rates
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for May 2025, following a decline in international market rates.
According to an official notification, the price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 37.
80, bringing it down from Rs. 2,930.71 in April to Rs. 2,892.91.
The price cut comes in response to a 1.8 percent decrease in the Saudi Aramco Contract Price (CP), which is used as a benchmark for local LPG pricing. However, a slight increase of 0.22 percent in the average US Dollar exchange rate partially offset the overall reduction.
Recent Stories
Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal
OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in global rates
BISE Larkana HSC I & II annual exams to commence from May 5
PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
ISSI commemorates 70th anniversary of Bandung Conference
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusi ..
Muntaha chairs 48th PBIT Board meeting
HBL PSL achieves milestone of 300 matches
PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs
Special PAC meeting on May 5 to discuss over Rs36 bln embezzlement scandal
US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal3 minutes ago
-
OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in global rates3 minutes ago
-
ISSI commemorates 70th anniversary of Bandung Conference3 minutes ago
-
DC chairs Sub-National Governance Program meeting41 minutes ago
-
MD Rizvi vows expansion of NPF welfare, real estate projects41 minutes ago
-
Sensitizing youth about harmful effects of drugs urged41 minutes ago
-
PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs13 minutes ago
-
Provincial legal committee holds introductory meeting41 minutes ago
-
Special PAC meeting on May 5 to discuss over Rs36 bln embezzlement scandal13 minutes ago
-
Measures underway to provide relief to citizens in heat wave camps41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s brave armed forces stand as nation’s shield: Rana Mashhood51 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui vow united front against Indian aggression after NSC briefing51 minutes ago