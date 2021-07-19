UrduPoint.com
OGRA Decides 8,361 Complaints, Provides Rs 168.28mln Relief To Consumers In 2019-20

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decided around 8,361 complaints pertaining to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company, providing Rs 168.28 million relief to gas consumers during the fiscal year 2019-20.

"The complaints are decided by the authority's Designated Officers (Dos) within 90 days or earlier as per applicable regulations," according to OGRA's Annual Report 2019-20 issued recently.

The complaints were mainly related to gas connections, excessive and estimated billing, alleged tampering, theft charges, low gas pressure, late or non-delivery of gas bills and demand of additional security for natural gas.

Besides, the authority heard and decided around 76 appeals of different nature during the period under review.

To ensure provision of quality petroleum products, the authority carried out 437 quality checks of energy and 238 for non-energy products.

The quality checks are conducted through Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) at various levels including import, oil refineries, oil marketing companies, retail outlets, oil depots, blending/reclamation plants and terminal stations of White Oil Pipeline (WOP) system on regular and random basis.

Similarly, around 298 and 1,544 checks were made at lube blending plants and oil depots respectively, besides 355 inspections in oil refineries at 44 WOP's terminal stations.

OGRA conducted inspection at 290 outlets, issued 97 show cause notices and imposed a penalty amounting to Rs 30.8 million on account of overcharging, less filling and quality non-conformation.

The inspection teams visited 2,636 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, issued 270 show cause notices and imposed Rs 6.125 million fines on violation of rules and regulations.

