OGRA decreases RLNG price by $1.80 per mmbtu

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month.

According to a notification, there is $ 1.80 per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) decrease in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of April as compared to March.

The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $9.5834 per mmbtu, which was $11.3681 during the last month.

Similarly, there is $ 1.78 per mmbtu decline in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to the corresponding month.

The new price of the RLNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $9.5834 per mmbtu, which was 11.3670 per in March.