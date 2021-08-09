OGRA explains safety measures to avoid CNG-related tragedies

A spokesman for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday explained the safety measures it introduced and being implemented by the departments concerned to avoid CNG-related tragedies at filling stations and on roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A spokesman for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday explained the safety measures it introduced and being implemented by the departments concerned to avoid CNG-related tragedies at filling stations and on roads.

Inspection of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and cylinders was carried out on regular basis through designated third-party inspectors aimed at ensuring compliance of "CNG Rules, 1992/Standard Code of Practice" and avoiding accidents and loss of lives, he said in a press statement.

"In order to avoid accidents in vehicles running on roads, OGRA takes all the necessary measures in coordination with the local governments, Explosives Departments, and other relevant departments; and enforces the safety standards by conducting rigorous safety inspections through designated Third Party inspectors, to the extent of CNG Stations, to ensure the protection of the public at large." The spokesman said OGRA's CNG department had time and again informed all chief secretaries as well as issued instructions to CNG associations, asking them to ensure full compliance of "CNG Rules, 1992/Standard Code of Practice" to prevent untoward incidents.

He said it was emphasized to ensure compliance with CNG refuelling procedure while filling the vehicles and only those vehicles should be refuelled which met requirements of CNG Rules 1992.

The spokesman said there were standing directives to ensure that CNG cylinders, kits and fittings were thoroughly "checked/ inspected/ re-tested and stamped/ marked by the concerned authority i.e. M/s HDIP [Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan] or any quarter authorized by M/s. HDIP)." Besides, the CNG cylinder in use or being refuelled should be of approved standard/ brand/ within periodic hydro-test life, that there are no obvious leaks in the vehicle's CNG system/ equipment and all types of gauges are calibrated and working accurately and the vehicle is not using multiple fuels i.e CNG & LPG at the same time along with valid fitness certificates from Regional Transport Authority, he added.

In July 2019, the spokesman said OGRA had banned installation of CNG/LPG cylinders inside the passengers' compartments of public service vehicles, advising the Provincial Transport Authorities to ensure compliance, remove the cylinders from all such vehicles and cancel their route permits, if found in violation.

However, he said this initiative of the authority was challenged in various courts and "the issue is still subjudice in various courts."