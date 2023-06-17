OGRA exposes fuel fraud in Sheikhupura, confiscates illegal underfilling devices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday conducted a decisive operation in Sheikhupura against the manipulation of petroleum product measurement and confiscated remote-controlled illegal digital devices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Saturday conducted a decisive operation in Sheikhupura against the manipulation of petroleum product measurement and confiscated remote-controlled illegal digital devices.

OGRA conducted surprise operations in Tehsil Sharaqpur to address the rising number of complaints against the malpractice of underfilling and seized digital devices installed at two filling stations to dodge the measurement scales, said a press release.

Disturbingly, it was discovered that digital devices were illicitly installed within the dispensers, enabling the stations to deliberately provide up to 50% less fuel through remote control maneuvering.

Competent authorities lodged FIRs (First Information Reports) against the culprits under the "price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977" and seized the devices equipped with remote control functionality.

The OGRA urges the public to report any suspicions or complaints regarding under-filling or other related issues through its helpline or citizen portal for swift action.

OGRA remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the rights and interests of consumers, ensuring a level playing field and fostering a trustworthy environment across the petroleum industry.