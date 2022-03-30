The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA ) on Wednesday held a public hearing in Lahore to consider Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)'s petition for determination of its Estimated Revenue Requirements (ERR) and prescribed prices for the next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA ) on Wednesday held a public hearing in Lahore to consider Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL)'s petition for determination of its Estimated Revenue Requirements (ERR) and prescribed prices for the next fiscal year.

"The petitioner has projected average prescribed price at Rs 920.88/MMBTU (Million British Thermal Unit) for FY 2022-23, and requested Rs 1,172.01/MMBTU on account of previous years' shortfall," the authority said in a news release here.

Accordingly, the SNGPL has requested the aggregate average prescribed price at Rs 2,074.89 per MMBTU including previous years' shortfall in the natural gas business.

The gas company, in its petition, also projected the RLNG cost of service at Rs 490.18 per MMBTU from July 1, 2022, for the RLNG (Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) business, including Rs 330.68/MMBTU on account of the differential impact of the RLNG diversion.