ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA ) on Thursday held a public hearing in Karachi to consider Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC)'s petition for determination of its Estimated Revenue Requirements (ERR) and prescribed prices for the next fiscal year.

"The petitioner has projected average prescribed price at Rs1,013.02/MMBTU (Million British Thermal Unit) for FY 2022-23 in natural gas business," the authority said in a news release here.

The gas company, in its petition, also projected the RLNG cost of service at Rs16.47 per MMBTU from July 1, 2022, for Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) business.