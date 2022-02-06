UrduPoint.com

OGRA Holds Kashmir Solidarity Day Walk

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

OGRA holds Kashmir Solidarity Day walk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) held a walk, the other day, to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), facing increased oppression at the hands of brutal Indian forces.

The walk participants strongly condemned the massive human rights violations being committed in the IIOJK to suppress the indigenous struggle of Kashmiris they launched for their legitimate right to self-determination, a news release said on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan highlighted the plight of people of Kashmir, asking the international community to play its due role in giving Kashmiris their birth right to self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council.

He said the entire Pakistani nation was standing with the people of Kashmir in their struggle to come out of Indian clutches by exercising their right to self-determination.

