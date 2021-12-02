OGRA holds public hearing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday held a public hearing on Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) petition for review of its Estimated Revenue Requirement for Financial Year 2021-22.

The SNGPL has projected a shortfall in revenue requirement of Rs.92,617 million including Rs.163 million on account of the LPG Air-mix project for FY 2021-22 and sought an increase in its average prescribed price by 269.03 per MMBTU effective July 1, 2021.

The petitioner has also included Rs.219,892 million, being shortfall pertaining to previous years seeking, thereby, the total increase in average prescribed price by Rs.

907.75 per MMBTU w.e.f 1st July 2021.

The authority admitted the petition and issued notices on November 23, 2021 to all stakeholders and held public hearing at Lahore on 1st December, 2021 to hear and provide an opportunity to all consumers/general public and stakeholders toparticipate and provide their input/comment on the petition.

OGRA under section 8(2) of the OGRA Ordinance, 2002 read with Rule 4(3) of Natural Tariff Rules, 2002 held the public hearing under the Chairmanship of Mr. Masroor Khan and two members (Member(Gas) and Member(Oil))- by providing ample opportunity to all the stakeholders and reserved their decision which shall be passed in due course of time.