OGRA holds seminar on Pakistan’s lube oil sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) here on Thursday held a seminar on the lube oil sector in Pakistan to raise awareness about the blending and reclamation processes, base oil, health and safety measures and proper waste disposal.

The aim of the seminar was to strengthen ties with the lubricant manufacturing industry and share modern techniques.

During the seminar, the members of OGRA and industry industry shared their insights and presentations.

The participants included OGRA license holders in lube oil blending, reclamation, grease, and transformer oil operations.

Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan, who joined the seminar via zoom, emphasized the need for innovation in the industry and said that OGRA was working to improve safety and promote digital systems in the sector.

Member (Oil), Zain ul Abideen Qureshi, praised the OGRA team for organizing the seminar.

He welcomed all participants and said the event focused on creating awareness about regulatory guidelines. He urged the stakeholders to improve efficiency and productivity through innovation.

Industry experts who gave presentations included, Shahbaz Ali, DGM (Operations), National Refinery Limited, Kunwar Mujeeb Ahmad, lubricant expert, Syed Ehsan Shahrukh, Manager Industrial Sites, Safety and Hygiene, Parco Gunvor Limited, Muhammad Sajid, GM (Karachi Operations), Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan, Dr. Mohsina Zubair, Director (Lab/NEQS), Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA)

The speakers covered a range of topics such as traditional and modern blending methods, current reclamation systems, health and safety standards at blending plants and the role of the Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP).