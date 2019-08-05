UrduPoint.com
OGRA Imposes Ban On Use Of CNG In PSVs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 07:24 PM

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Monday issued a notification to ban the use of Compressed Natural Gas in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to ensure safety of public life and property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Monday issued a notification to ban the use of Compressed Natural Gas in Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to ensure safety of public life and property.

The authority, in a statement issued here, sought full cooperation of all the stakeholders for banning CNG use in PSVs.

Following the orders of Sindh High Court and Sindh government, the school vans are also prohibited from installing CNG cylinders in private vehicles to ensure safety of innocent children.

Previously, the Sindh High Court has also directed the districts' implementation committees to perform their responsibilities diligently mentioned in the notification to avoid any untoward incident.

All provincial governments and Inspector General Motorways Police are, therefore, advised to start a crackdown against all PSV's installing CNG cylinders inside the passengers' compartments.

Any vehicle found with LPG cylinders shall also be dealt accordingly by the law enforcement agencies.

